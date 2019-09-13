By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks took an unexpected and unwanted break because of Hurricane Dorian. After a long hiatus Sebring was back on the court Tuesday night when they hosted the Lake Gibson Braves. The Blue Streaks eased past the Braves 3-1 with Sebring winning the first set 25-15, Lake Gibson took set two 25-16 and the Blue Streaks took sets three and four 25-17, 25-10. This win raises Sebring’s record to 6-1 for the season.
“This match was up and down,” said Sebring coach Venessa Sinness. “We haven’t played since the Monday before the hurricane so I guess I can’t complain. We have a lot that we know we need to work on and it really is still the beginning of the season. We are going to get better.”
In the first set Sebring jumped into a 8-6 lead. The Blue Streaks doubled their lead with a seven-point run by libero Reagon Scott expanding Sebring’s lead to 16-7. The Blue Streaks and Braves went point-for-point until Sebring got the final point needed for a 25-15 victory.
Lake Gibson tied the match in set two as Sebring hit a rough patch. The Braves took an early 12-7 lead. Lake Gibson’s Kaci Csellar served a six-point run increasing their lead to 19-8. Sebring trailed Lake Gibson and were unable to rally. The Braves held off the Blue Streaks for a 25-16 victory, tying the match at 1.
The Blue Streaks found their stride in set three. Lake Gibson took a slight 6-5 lead until the Blue Streaks rallied with a three-point run by Allie Collier rocketing Sebring into a 9-7 lead. Sebring’s Jordan Sinness and Courtney Webb each served two-point runs furthering their lead to 15-10. The Blue Streaks advanced their way into a 19-17 lead. Sinness served a five-point run to clinch set three with a final score of 25-17 and reclaiming the lead, 2-1.
“I think we went in with a good attitude,” stated Webb. “In the second set I think we got lazy and didn’t get back to our basics but we picked it up again in the next set and it ended well. I think we are working really good together. I think we worked hard in practice and jumped back into things after the hurricane. This season I want to get better with my team and keep growing. We all just have to get better and not underestimate the teams we play.”
Sebring dominated in set four with Carly Webb starting the Blue Streaks off strong with a four-point bring the score to 4-0. Sebring built their lead to 10-5 and Courtney Webb widened the gap with a six-point run giving the Blue Streaks a 17-6 lead. Carly Webb served a three-point run furthering Sebring’s lead to 23-7. The mighty Blue Streaks held off the Braves to win the set 25-10 and win the match 3-1.
“Tonight did show some of our weaknesses and our lack of focus but we were able to put it back together so that was a good thing,” said Sinness. “Courtney Webb and Ashley Bible both did a great job on the right side. Jordan Sinness helped out on the right side and Carly did a great job setting. We switched it up and did some different rotations and tried different things. There were a lot of good things but we have to find our consistency. With the time off because of the hurricane, I feel like we had to restart. It is going to take a bit but we want peak at the end of the season anyways so it is okay.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 17 as they host the Bartow Yellow Jackets beginning at 7:30 p.m.
