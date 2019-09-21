By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — A sea of green and blue filled the Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium Thursday night as the Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted their long-time rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks. The Green Dragons had a rough night and Sebring eased past Lake Placid with a final score of 3-0 with set scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-15. This win raises the Blue Streaks record to 8-2 for the season and Lake Placid’s drops to 8-9.
“Overall we did pretty good but still not the same as we played against Bartow,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “I feel like we played a little down tonight. Why? I don’t know. We have to figure that out. We can not be on a roller coaster like this, we have to be consistent, cool and get the little things right.
“It is Homecoming week for us and it has been a zoo but we got out of it just fine and dandy. It has absolutely affected us. We have some tough games out of town next week and we need to be ready. We know they will come scouted and ready to play us. Allie Cannady did a really good job in the middle. She was available even though she was out of system she was able to tip the ball and kept the ball in play.”
In the first set Sebring took an early lead with Carly Webb serving a three-point running putting the Blue Streaks up 3-0. Lake Placid and Sebring went point-for-point with several long volleys bring the score to 10-6 with the Blue Streaks holding their lead. Sebring widened the gap with Allie Cannady making a three-point run increasing their lead to 14-8. Cannady made 6 kills and 2 aces for Sebring. Jenna Capuano led the Green Dragons with 11 digs, 2 blocks and an ace. The Blue Streaks and Lake Placid continued to go point for point until Sebring inched their way into victory defeating the Green Dragons 25-19, putting the Blue Streaks up 1-0.
During set two, the Green Dragons came out strong. Lake Placid took an early 3-0 lead with a three-point run by Estefani Barajas. The game tied at 3, again at 4 and once more at 6. Sebring pulled ahead with a three-point run by Courtney Webb pushing the Blue Streaks into a 10-7 lead. Carly Webb and Ashley Bible each went on four-point runs furthering Sebring’s lead to 21-10. Lake Placid narrowed the deficit with a two-point run by Yesenia Ramirez bring the score to 22-14 with Sebring holding to their lead. Ramirez contributed 14 digs for Lake Placid while Faith Zahn made 5 kills and a block. The Blue Streaks got the final points need to defeat Lake Placid with a final score of 25-14 increasing their lead to 2-0.
Lake Placid tried to find their groove in set three. The Blue Streaks took the lead early with a three-point run by Carly Webb bring the score to 3-2. The Green Dragons cut the deficit with a two-point run by Ramirez bring Lake Placid just one point behind Sebring with a score of 6-5. Lake Placid’s Estefani Barajas added 12 digs, 2 blocks and an ace. The Green Dragons remained on Sebring’s tail with the score 10-8. The Blue Streaks escalated their lead with an impressive seven-point run by Cannady to push Sebring’s lead to 18-11. Sebring held on for a 25-15 win and clinching a 3-0 victory over Lake Placid.
Jordon Sinness led Sebring in assists with 24. Webb also added 6 kills and 3 aces while Ashley Bible had 6 kills and 3 aces. Allie Collier contributed 10 kills for the Blue Streaks and Brooklyn Coke added 8 kills.
“It has been tough and we have had some tough games,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I don’t know what is happening mindset-wise, but we have not been in the game mindset, we have just been going out there hoping to win games and it doesn’t work that way. We had too many mistakes on our part and we are in a lull. We are not executing what we need to. We have been practicing hard and doing the things we need to at practice but then come game time we kind of implode. We have some work to do and if we want to win districts then we are going to have to stop worrying about these games, come to play and believe in themselves. They can do it, they have to want to do, stop second guessing themselves and just do it.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons are hosting a tournament today at the Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium starting at 10 a.m. They will host the Hardee Wildcats Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Sebring will be on the road Tuesday to take on the George Jenkins Eagles starting at 7:30 p.m.
