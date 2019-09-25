By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The Sebring Blue Streaks’ boys golf team hosted the Annual Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Thirty-eight teams consisting of a total of 185 players from across Florida descended on Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club to compete Monday. The invitational was broken down into two divisions the Deer Run and Turtle Run.
The divisions were based on team handicaps. Teams with a handicap of 41 and under played on the Deer Run course and teams that were 42 and over played the Turtle Run Course.
Sebring placed second in the Turtle Run division after shooting a 334 total. Kings Academy placed first with 325 and Estero claimed third with 338.
Blue Streak Lane Revell shot the lowest score of 79, Zach Doorlag had 82, Cody Carpenter got 86, Logan McGann shot 87, Beckham Donovan had 89, Zac Taylor made 96, Jay Walkup had 98 and Ian Frasier shot 109.
“The course played hard for everyone because of the windy conditions,” said Sebring Coach Vincent Liles. “It showed in the team scores. The Deer Run division had some really good competition with really good players.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons also participated in the Turtle Run division and finished with a total of 392.
Green Dragons’ Colby Gadsden shot the team low of 88, Robby Hill had 89, Gage Smith shot 107, Parker Griffin came in with 108 and James Swaford had 109.
Windermere placed first in the Deer Run division with 288, Naples came in second with 297 and Vero Beach rounded out the top three with 299.
The Sebring Blue Streaks are hosting Lake Placid and Arcadia today at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club beginning at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.