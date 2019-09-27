By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The Sebring Blue Streaks are looking to bounce back after a difficult Homecoming loss last week. The Avon Park Red Devils are hoping to get their first win of the season as they host the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors for Homecoming week.
Sebring will travel to Mulberry tonight to take on the Panthers. The Blue Streaks have a record of 3-2 going into tonight’s game.
“Mulberry has not been able to win a game but they are a scrappy team,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “They are going to come out and fight.”
Mulberry runs a 3-4 defense.
“Offensively we have to get back to doing our assignments and taking care of our assignments. We have rules that we need to follow and we have to give more effort than we did last week, for sure,” stated Scott.
The Blue Streaks have been working hard all week at practice.
“Tuesday’s practice was really good but Wednesday’s was not the same,” said Scott. “I was hoping to see continuous improvement but we made some mistakes. It is little efforts that we need to see them police and do.”
Sebring worked on some mistakes that were made by the defense.
“Defensively we need to work on us and we have some things that we want to see improved,” Scott said. “The guys are working on a few small things like creating a second line of scrimmage, playing behind their ball and missing tackles, we can’t miss tackles.”
Sebring’s quarterback, Kasey Hawthorne, has worked hard all season and has stepped up as a leader on and off the field.
“Kasey Hawthorne did well in practice this week,” added Scott. “He did make some mistakes but it showed leadership when he came back and made up for it.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will hit the road tonight to face the Mulberry Panthers with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
“We will see what happens this week,” Scott stated.
The Avon Park Red Devils have had a rough season so far. The Red Devils have yet to win a game or even score a point but they hope to change all of that tonight as they host the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors.
This week has been busy for Avon Park as they celebrate Homecoming week. The Red Devils have had to block out all of the festivities and focus on the gridiron.
“I talk every week about the effort these kids give,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “They never quit. It is hard when we work hard all week and then it doesn’t show Friday night.”
Under the leadership of Caden Dunlap the Red Devils look to end the four-game losing streak.
The Warriors are 3-1 for the season, with their only loss coming from Lake Placid at the start of the season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Joe Franza Stadium as Avon Park host Zephyrhills Christian Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.