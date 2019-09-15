SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks rolled past the Lake Region Thunder 48-10 Friday night in the first Class 5A-District 10 game of the season. Sebring's record is now 3-1 for the season and 1-0 in district play.
“It was a better effort tonight,” said Sebring coach LaVaar Scott. “I know we made some mistakes but it was still good and the guys had a lot of fun. It was a good win but we still have to get better. This was a district win and it always good to get a win. These kids work hard enough.”
Sebring kicked off to Lake Region to start the game, but the Thunder fumbled the ball and Sebring's Johnny Brown wrapped the ball up on Lake Region's 10-yard line. Blue Streak quarterback Kasey Hawthorne ran it in from four yards out for a touchdown with 11:24 left in the first quarter and Alen Arceo kicked the extra point giving Sebring a 7-0 lead just seconds into the game.
On Sebring's next drive, Hawthorne made a long pass to Michael Shultz who fell into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point was no good bringing the score to 13-0 with 8:59 left in the first period.
“Tonight's game was good against a hard team,” said Sebring's Dy'jari Holdman. “It felt good to make a few defensive plays for my team. This season I want to catch a few picks. This team is pretty good and I think we can go far. The coaches are great and we want to score as many points as we can.”
Lake Region punted to the Streaks' Jabari Knighten returned the ball 50-yards for a touchdown. Sebring passed to Jacob Pasley for the 2-point conversion, increasing the Blue Streaks lead to 21-0 with 7:04 left in the first quarter. Knighten led the Blue Streaks in rushing with 105 yards.
“We played well tonight,” Knighten said. “We started off strong but did not finish like we wanted to. It felt good making a few big returns for my team. I had some great blockers and I appreciate them. We are a good team, we are young and we just have to keep playing hard and finish strong. I want more return touchdowns this season and a few interceptions. As a team, we want to be district champions.”
On the Blue Streaks' next drive, Hawthorne handed the ball off to Chavey Harrison who ran the ball 8 yards for a touchdown. Sebring made the extra point escalating their lead to 28-0 with 1:29 left in the first period.
With time running out in the first quarter, the Thunder punted and Sebring started their drive on Lake Region's 24-yard line. Sebring made a quarterback change bringing in Cameron Kimbrall. Kimbrall passed to Derrick Thomas who ran the ball to Lake Region's 15-yard line for a 9-yard gain as time ran out in the first quarter. At the start of the second, Sebring handed off to E.J. Lockett who ran the ball 16-yards for a touchdown. Sebring led 34-0 with 11:50 left in second quarter.
Sebring regained possession on their own 42-yard line and Hawthorne came back in at quarterbackand hit Shultz for a 15-yard touchdown. Sebring made the extra point expanding their lead to 41-0 with 0:20 left in the first half.
Sebring received the ball at the start of the third quarter and there was a running clock in the second half. A couple of personal fouls against Sebring pushed the Blue Streaks back to their own 5-yard line. Hawthorne ran the ball out to Sebring's 29-yard line. A pass to Pasley brought Sebring to their own 45-yard line. The Blue Streaks handed the ball off to Lockett who ran the ball 55 yards for a touchdown. Lockett rushed for 93 yards in the game. Sebring got the extra point extending their lead to an overpowering 48-0 with 9:24 left in the third. Hawthorne ran 40-yards for Sebring and passed 123-yards on 11 ttempts for the night.
The Thunder avoided a shutout in the fourth quarter with a field goal by Issy Pita narrowing the deficit to 48-3.
With less than two-minutes left in the game, Lake Region passed the ball 25-yards to Michael Frank who was wide open in the end zone for a touchdown. The Thunder got the extra point, cutting the deficit to 48-10 with 1:38 left in the game.
“I told them 'I have to be firm the first half' but then we came out and lost the second half 10-7 so that's not good,” said Scott. “I try to tell these younger guys who want to play 'if we put you in we want to keep our lead, we don't all of a sudden start losing the game', they have to have the same expectations as the starters. I saw a lot of improvement up front and a few positions looked better. Kasey Hawthorne looked good and didn't have many touches but this was good because he needs to be ready for the long haul of this season. We wanted to come out and get him passing and that was by design. Teams are going to want to load the box so he has to be able to throw the ball.”
Sebring's Brown sacked Lake Region's quarterback three times — and recovered the opening kickoff fumble — and Bailey Riggles sacked the Thunder quarterback once.
Sebring will host Clearwater Central Catholic for homecoming next Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.