There was some excellent tennis played in Tuesday’s high school regional semifinals.
The Sebring High School boys tennis team continued their outstanding season by cruising to a 4-1 win over Edgewater High in Tuesday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring.
Sebring, which won its second consecutive district title last week, took the early lead on the clay courts against Edgewater (Orlando) and eased to the victory.
Since Sebring, which qualified for the FHSAA State Tennis Finals last season for the first time in school history, clinched the match after singles play was completed, the doubles competition wasn’t needed.
“I like how the guys came out and proved that we are a team to be reckoned with and that we can handle some adversity and still persevere,” said Blue Streak boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “Getting four points out of the singles is what you would like as a team as that takes the pressure off, but we play really sound doubles so we were confident even if we would’ve lost another singles match.”
Sebring will host district rival Bartow in the regional finals at 3 p.m. today at the Thakkar Tennis Complex at the Country Club of Sebring. The winning team will advance to the FHSAA State Tennis Tournament.
“We snuck out a 4-3 victory at Bartow earlier this year and also barely edged them at the district tournament,” Coach Myhre said. “This is going to be an exciting and close final. Bartow is a really good team, however, each individual knows what they need to do against their opponent to be successful. If we execute the fundamentals and play like we’re capable of, I’m confident that we will defend our regional title. Admission is free so come out and cheer us on to a victory.”
East River 4, Sebring 1
East River (Orlando) fought off a tenacious Sebring squad by a score of 4-1 in Tuesday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at the Thakkar Tennis Center.
Sebring junior Ryleah Myhre won her match at No. 1 singles to automatically advance to the FHSAA State Tennis Finals as an individual.
Myhre defeated East River’s Angelina Zabel by scores of 7-5, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Blue Streak Emily Joseph lost to Linda Bekkema, 4-6, 5-7, Mara Pepper lost to East River’s Teresa Lam at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 3-6, Kiersten DeJesus dropped No. 4 singles to Connie Vann, 5-7, 0-6 and Sebring’s Katherine Pham dropped a 6-7, 4-6 decision at No. 5 singles to Parker Kalish.
“I’m proud of the girls,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “They played hard and gave their all. We won the district title and had a very good season. I’m happy that Ryleah won No. 1 singles and will get to play in the state tournament.”
