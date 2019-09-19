By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks controlled Tuesday night’s game against the Bartow Yellow Jackets who are a Class 6A team. The Blue Streaks thrived off the energy of the crowd, who were cheering on the ladies so loud that there were noise complaints. Sebring eased past Bartow 3-0 with scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-23. This victory raises Sebring’s record to 7-2 for the season.
“Tonight was much better,” stated Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “We were more consistent in serving with the exception of the last set. We have to find that passion to finish and step up when it is a close game. The first two sets we rolled and I gave everyone a chance to play tonight and it doesn’t matter who is on the court, I expect consistency. We had some players missing last week and it was nice having everyone back together and getting ourselves into groove. Consistency is key.”
In the first set the Blue Streaks came out strong with Carly Webb rocketing Sebring into the lead with a four-point run. The Yellow Jackets answered by tying the game at 4. Allie Collier served a four-point run escalating the Blue Streaks lead to 11-5. Sebring had a slight lead of 13-10 when Allie Cannady went back to the line and went on an impressive eight-point run that included two-aces expanding the Blue Streaks’ lead to 22-11. Courtney Webb led the Blue Streaks in digs with 11. Sebring went on to win the first set 25-12 putting them up 1-0.
Bartow continued to struggle against the Blue Streaks in set two. Carly Webb started the set off with an outstanding seven-point run that included two-aces to claim a 7-1 lead over the Yellow Jackets. Sebring built its lead to 13-6, then Cannady went back to serve once again for the Blue Streaks and went on a five-point run increasing Sebring’s lead to 19-8. Jordan Sinness led the Blue Sreaks in assists with 29 and also added 10-digs. Carly Webb finished the set with a five-point run to clinch a 25-9 win for the Blue Streaks and increasing their lead to 2-0.
“I think we did well,” said Jordan Sinness. “My mom said in the middle of the game ‘we need to communicate more, that’s what we need to practice more, and lets keep working on that.’ It feels great to beat a bigger school and it means better rankings for us in the future. I am very proud of my team, they did so well tonight and everyone did their part which is great. I think our team is pretty good this season, we are kind of young so we have room to improve for next year. This season we want to be district champions and hopefully go further than that.”
The Yellow Jackets were not going down without a fight. Set three was much closer as Bartow attempted to rally. Carly Webb began set three with a four-point run putting Sebring up 4-0. The Blue Streaks and Yellow Jackets went point for point tying at 15. With several long volleys, it was a battle for control as Sebring and Bartow went back and forth with the lead. Sebring libero, Reagon Scott also added 5-assists and 5-digs for the Blue Streaks. Bartow had a slight 23-22 lead when Sebring’s Scott, served a two-point run that clinched set three for Sebring with a final score of 25-23 and winning the match 3-0.
“I was really proud of Jordan Sinness,” said Coach Sinness. “She did a good job running the offense, mixing up the sets, really forcing that middle set and I think she helped our middles build confidence tonight. She had her first official visit at West Point last week, which is her second offer. She has some decisions to make and I am excited as a coach, I am excited as a mom and it is awesome.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks are on the road tonight and will take on their long-time county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons. Sebring and Lake Placid will battle starting at 7:30 p.m. at Lake Placid High School.
