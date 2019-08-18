SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks narrowly defeated the Clewiston Tigers Friday night in the Preseason Kickoff Classic at Firemen’s Memorial Field. Clewiston rallied late in the fourth quarter but the Blue Streak defense stopped the Tigers to secure a 14-12 victory.
“We have a long way to go,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “We have some things we can build off of but definitely a long way to go. I saw some positive things and we were able to get a lot of kids in the game. Kasey Hawthorne did well at quarterback. He commanded the offense, ran when he needed to and made some good throws. We are encouraged there. There were a lot of positive things but still a lot of work to do. We have to tackle better on defense, get better up front and all across the board we need to improve. Hopefully we can get some practice in and get better.”
Clewiston took the lead early in the first quarter. Tigers’ quarterback Darquan Balkcom passed to Keuntay Felton for a 48-yard gain putting Clewiston on Sebring’s 2-yard line.
A short run past the Sebring defense for a touchdown put Clewiston up 6-0 with 10:32 left in the first quarter.
Sebring answered when Jeffrey Richemond intercepted the ball and ran it back to the 50-yard line.
Sebring first-year quarterback Kasey Hawthorne passed to Jacob Pasley for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the first period.
A penalty pushed the Blue Streaks back to Clewiston’s 15-yard line where Hawthorne kicked the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
In the second quarter, Sebring’s Hawthorne ripped off a nifty 23-yard run before hitting Jaray Harrison for a 27-yard scoring strike.
The extra point gave the Blue Streaks a 14-6 lead with 3:56 left in the first half.
“I think we came out slow at first,” stated Hawthorne. “Our defense gave us a little momentum with Jeff making that interception and I think that turned the momentum around. I think we have a lot of work to do but I know we can fix the mistakes we made. When I am out there I take it one play at a time. I know I am an athlete and will try to do whatever the coaches need me to do. I felt really good at quarterback, this is my first year doing it but I felt great back there. Shout out to my O-line they were blocking their butts off. I love them boys and I tell them everyday how good they can be if they put their minds to it. They really showed me what they can do tonight. It is sad knowing this is my senior year but I am going to be off to bigger and better things after this. I am going to stay focused, keep my grades up and pray to God and hope I make it. I am looking forward to next week.”
Seconds into the fourth quarter, Sebring’s Chase Doty intercepted a ball to kill a Clewiston threat.
The Tigers rallied late in the fourth quarter with less than a minute left in the game. Clewiston’s Humphries weaved his way past Sebring’s defense for a 20-yard touchdown narrowing the deficit to 14-12.
Clewiston tried for a two-point conversion. Sebring’s Raheem Daniels burst through to sack the quarterback to keep the Blue Streaks in front.
Sebring recovered the onside kick to secure the preseason victory.
“They scored at the end but that was when we had all the backups in,” said Scott. “I don’t care about winning this game because it doesn’t count. I wanted to stay healthy and I wanted these kids who put in the work during the summer and in the offseason to have an opportunity to play some. First thing we need to do to get ready for Fort Myers is to fix all these mistakes. Fort Myers is going to be a tough team, it is a well oiled program and they have a lot of tradition. They will be honoring one of their coaches that night. We have to get better at executing the small things, tackle better, run the ball better, block better, all the little things that we are going to need to do to be a successful football team.”
Sebring opens the regular season on the road Friday night to face the Fort Myers Green Wave.
