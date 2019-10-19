By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The district tournaments have passed for local volleyball teams with only Sebring surviving to play another day. The Sebring Blue Streaks are now the Class 5A-District 12 champions. The Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons were knocked out in the semi-final round of the Class 4A-District 12 tournament.
The Blue Streaks traveled to Okeechobee to defeat Jenson Beach in the championship match in four sets with Jenson Beach winning the first set 25-22. Sebring won the final three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-21.
“It was a lot different than we have played,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “Jenson Beach are very much improved and were big and physical so we knew we had to come prepared. They were very disciplined serve and serve receive-wise. We struggled the first set because our passes were not on point and we became a very predictable team. There were a lot things that went wrong. We kind of put it all together after the first set and settled down and trusted the process. In the second set we realized that if we do what we are supposed to do then we will be fine.”
Sebring was led by Jordan Sinness with 39 assists and Reagan Scott who made 14 digs. Courtney Webb added 13 digs, 11 kills and four aces. The Blue Streaks were led in kills by Ashley Bible with 15, Allie Collier had nine kills and Allie Cannady added eight kills.
“Allie Collier and Allie Cannady were in the middle and were not afraid of that big block in front of them,” Coach Sinness said. “Courtney Webb and Ashley Bible had phenomenal games with several kills each. Courtney had a great game all around and was an outstanding player. Jordan Sinness did a great job mixing it up.”
Coach Siness said Sebring’s depth paid dividends.
“To have four girls with double-doubles in kills, that is what makes us so dangerous,” she said. “No one can key on one hitter on us. Jenson Beach coach made a comment to me ‘Your setter does so well and distributes the ball so well’ that is just great for me to hear. My girls aren’t super stars, they are just like ‘give me the ball and I’ll do my job’ and that was cool to watch.”
This is the Blue Streaks sixth district title in a row.
“It was really cool to win the championship because it is a new district, a new feel,” Sinness stated. “Everyone thought this was going to be a rebuilding year and thought next year was going to be a good year but these girls have proved them wrong, there is no such thing as rebuilding. They have busted their butts and we have the toughest district in our region.”
Okeechobee and Jenson Beach are both going to regionals with Sebring. It is based on points so three teams are going to regionals and that just shows how much strong of a core Sebring played this year from the beginning. Sebring is seeded high at No. 2 in the region and will host but their opponent is unknown.
“This is our sixth year in a row in three different districts,” stated Sinness. “We started in the Class 5A and then moved to 6A for four years and now we are back in 5A again but it is way harder this time. We are resting throughout the weekend. I want them to ice, eat healthy, enjoy the weekend and then come Monday we will focus and bust our butts for regionals.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils traveled to Fort Pierce to Lincoln Park Academy for their district matches. The Green Dragons fell to Dreyfoos in five sets. Lake Placid won the first set 25-14, lost set two 25-23 and set three 25-16. The Green Dragons won set four 25-23 and lost the final set 15-6.
“We were the No. 3 seed playing the second seed and we ended up going to five,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “The girls played the best I have seen them play all year. Dreyfoos has a really big middle attacker that is about 6-foot-3 inches and we shut her down a few times and we were able to take advantage when she was not on the court. In the last set we could not get into the groove of our serve receive and when we did finally get in it, it was too late, they were too far ahead. It was a tough loss for us.”
The Green Dragons were led by Faith Zahn with 13 kills and five blocks. Libero, Yesenia Ramirez, made 13 digs and Kayla Domenech contributed eight aces. Jenna Capuano and Estefani Barajas both had a great night at setter. Overall the defense did very well. There were a few key missed serves.
This is Lake Placid’s first loss in six years, this would have been seven in a row for the Green Dragons.
“It is rough but it happens when you are rebuilding and we lost some key players last year,” said Bauder. “It is just the nature of the beast. I am definitely disappointed that we didn’t make it to the championship but I can honestly say that we gave it our best shot. The girls really did play hard and Dreyfoos had to earn that win. That is all I can ask for as a coach. It is disappointing for our seniors for sure, they wanted to win another one but they gave it all they had and just fell short.”
Lake Placid is losing seven seniors but are hopeful with several great players coming up.
“I am definitely proud of this team,” Bauder said. “They are wonderful kids on and off the court. Their grades are outstanding, they are apart of extra curricular stuff, they are just great kids all around. If you can create long lasting relationships with kids and get them to go out and be upstanding adults that is the goal. I think we accomplished it with these kids. They have been with us since seventh grade so to be with them that long, to see their growth, I look forward to seeing them move on to college and to start that next chapter of their life.”
Avon Park coach was unavailable for comment. The Red Devils came up short against the Lincoln Park Academy in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-7, bringing an end to their season.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Class 5A-Region 3 game Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Blue Streaks opponent is unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.