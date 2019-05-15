AVON PARK — Red Devil senior cheerleader Amiah Anderson is enthusiastic and has a smile that will brighten your day.
“Amiah was spirited every game whether we were winning or losing,” said Avon Park Cheer Coach Sherri Whidden. “She has a smile that will light up any room and so much energy.”
For her enthusiasm and spirit, Anderson was selected by Whidden as the recipient of the Spirit Award for her school.
“It means a lot to be selected for the Spirit Award,” said Anderson. “I honestly didn’t think I was that spirited and I feel honored. This just shows that my progression through the years has helped a lot. It has really shown my senior year.”
Anderson has enjoyed cheering on the Red Devils at Friday night football games.
“It is fun cheering for Avon Park,” she said. “Our squad is like family and we are all really close. We have a lot of fun together. My favorite part is being with my team and making memories. I love my team and coaches. I plan to go to college for health sciences and I want to be a surgeon.”
Whidden will miss having Anderson on the team next year.
“Amiah has been on our team for four years and was captain this year,” said Whidden. “Her leadership and willingness to do whatever was asked makes her special. Her smile and enthusiasm made her stand out. Amiah is a role model to others. She is a good student with big goals. She is just great all the way around.”
