By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press
ORLANDO — It was a pretty typical performance for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Donte DiVincenzo was a bit of a surprise.
Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.
While the reigning NBA MVP was great once again, DiVincenzo scored 14 points in his most extensive action so far this season. He played two minutes in the Bucks’ first four games and had not taken a shot.
DiVincenzo went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He also contributed three assists and two steals in 17 minutes.
“He hasn’t played all season, and one thing I told him was to stay ready,” Antetokounmpo said. “You’re going to get your opportunity, and he was ready tonight.”
Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds.
The Bucks grabbed control by making nine 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova (two), Sterling Brown, George Hill and DiVincenzo (two) connected from long range during a 32-7 run for the Bucks.
“You could feel things shifting in that first quarter,” DiVincenzo said. “Everybody on our team is so unselfish. We have guys who could get 25 every night, but instead we have a balanced attack and guys getting open looks.”
After making eight of their first nine shots on their way to a 20-7 lead, the Magic were outscored 40-9 over the next 11 minutes, most of it by Milwaukee’s reserves.
“Orlando was doing a lot of things well early, but our bench came in and flipped the script,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “We had really good bench play tonight.”
The Bucks led 79-51 after Middleton scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter.
Milwaukee shot 50.5 percent for the game. The Bucks also had a 57-41 rebound advantage and scored 54 points in the paint.
“They were wide open, wide open ... wide open. It wasn’t like they made all these great shots, it was wide open,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “It was an unacceptable effort against a great team and they played well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.