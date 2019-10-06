The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans today.
The team also says fullback Patrick DiMarco and safety Dean Marlowe have been cleared to play after spending this past week in the protocol.
Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his playing status as questionable.
Allen has rallied the 3-1 Bills from deficits in each of their three victories this season. However, turnovers have been an issue. The second-year starter has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles.
DiMarco and Marlowe were also hurt against New England.
