Ooh Rah! The United States Marine Corp recently paid a visit to Sebring Middle School for a special football camp. The Marines put the players through their paces and gave them a little taste of what boot camp is like and put their skills to the test.
“I don’t know the last time Sebring Middle School has had a football camp,” said Coach Cliff Howell. “We really wanted to build team camaraderie. We are trying to bridge that gap and bring players closer together. Sargent Pedro Lopez is the local recruiter in Highlands County and I paid a visit to his office several months back because we had this idea to put the players through their paces. It is different than a regular football camp and is more toward team building. It is very physical but it does not involve footballs it is like what you might do at a boot camp. It was a team effort and if one player couldn’t do the push-ups or sit-ups than others would help make up for it. It was about teamwork.”
The Marines had the players running drills such as pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, team bonding drills and much more. The team was split into two groups, locked arms and had to do sit-ups as a team.
“Sgt. Lopez brought eight guys and gals with him who are getting ready to go to boot camp,” said Howell. “They had so much energy you would have thought they were football coaches. They had a plan, stations setup and had the kids pumped up. They were doing chants and the fact that they were so high energy, it made a miserable hot day not seem so bad. Everybody was just feeding off the energy and that was big. It was nice and I think the players got a lot out of it. It was hard, it was blazing hot but it was a good time. I think the guys responded well to it. We also had lunch, Sheriff Paul Blackman came out and talked with the players. We had tug of war contests, relay races and things like that. It was a fun-filled day.”
The coaches at Sebring Middle School have a few other team bonding adventures planned for this season.
“We have a planned visit to the Palms of Sebring,” stated Howell. “I think the kids get a lot out of that and so do the people that live at the Palms. We want to instill other things in these guys other than just football. We want to give them other experiences. It is funny how people think ‘what does that have to do with football?’ it has a lot more to do with with football than people think. It builds a closeness between the players. They come together and do something nice. I feel that it is important. Hopefully these guys will learn something from it.”
Coach Howell and the coaching staff at Sebring Middle School want to make this a yearly camp.
“I want to have the Marines come back again next year,” stated Howell. “I think it was a huge success. It was an action-packed day where we did something together to achieve the same goal. I hope these players can become better kids, better players and better men eventually.”
