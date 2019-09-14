AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils battled to the end Thursday night when they hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs. The Bulldogs edged out the Red Devils 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-23. This loss drops Avon Park’s record to 1-3 for the season.
“It was a rocky start at first,” stated Avon Park coach Jaime Bohan. “We still haven’t found a rotation that gels right and towards the end we came back and did a real good job. We are on a losing streak but each time we play we find our flaws and work on them in practice.”
The Red Devils had a rough start in set one. Frostproof jumped into an early lead with Jamie White serving an eight-point run bringing the score to 11-3. Avon Park’s Gibby Sboto and Dashawna Taylor each made several digs. The Red Devils were struggling to find their groove and scored one point at a time. The Bulldogs built their lead and defeated Avon Park in set one with a final score of 25-10 giving Frostproof a 1-0 lead.
“Our middle, Kim Banagas, is our big blocker and she can put away a ball when we need her to,” said Bohan. “Our outside hitter, Haleigh Franza, she is really good and we like to use her and our setters did really good. Our setters can be a little inconsistent but today I think they cleaned it up.”
Avon Park started off strong in set two but unfortunately fizzled out. Savannah Durrance went a three-point run for the Red Devils. The Bulldogs quickly tied the game at 4 and again at 6. Frostproof pulled ahead with a four-point run giving the Bulldogs a 16-8 lead. Banagas and Kinsley Jackson led the Red Devils in kills. Frostproof continued to build their lead to 19-14 and won the set with a five-point run by White to win set two 25-14 giving the Bulldogs a commanding 2-0 lead.
“We are working hard,” stated Bohan. “For some of our back row players this is their first year, whether they had a break in between or have just not played at all so they are stepping up and taking the role. We also have a transfer student from France who played a few points, so that is why she is kind of awkward playing right now and we are trying to help her but she doesn’t speak English very well yet. It is kind of fun to throw in some players and see how they do and they are surprising us and it is pretty cool.”
The Avon Park Red Devils were down but not out and they were not going down without a fight. Durrance started Avon Park off with a three-point run claiming a 3-1 lead. The Red Devils’ Erica Rivas expanded their lead with a three-point run bringing the score to 7-2. Frostproof rallied to take a 11-9 lead. Avon Park Haleigh Franza made a two-point run to tie the game at 11. The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a score of 14-12. Avon Park’s Durrance served a three-point run bringing the score of 18-16 with Frostproof in a slight lead. Kim Banagas went back and served a four-point run to rocket the Red Devils into a 22-19 lead. The score was 23-21 with Avon Park having a small lead over Frostproof when the Bulldogs rallied to narrowly defeat Avon Park 25-23 and winning the match 3-0.
“I thought we could have done a better job,” stated Kim Banagas. “I feel like we did fight towards the end but that is what we should have done at the beginning but regardless, I don’t know what happened to us at the beginning. This season I think we have pretty good potential and I think we are still trying to figure out what to do and sometimes we are confused but I feel really strong about this team. This is my senior year and I am kind of sad because I don’t plan on playing in college and I am sad we are losing right now. It is disappointing. This season I just want to get up there in districts and be able to compete with Lake Placid. We should be able to beat all of these teams as we go.”
The Avon Park Red Devils are playing today in a district round-robin tournament. The Red Devils will host the Hardee Wildcats Tuesday, Sept. 16 with a 7 p.m. start time.
