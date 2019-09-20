By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
It is a busy week at Sebring as they get ready for tonight’s Homecoming game against the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders. The Blue Streaks have been trying to stay away from the distractions of Homecoming and stay focused on the task at hand.
“Practice was pretty good,” stated Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “Attitudes are good having won three games in a row. We have to come ready to work and with Homecoming being this week there are a lot of distractions going on. We are trying our best to keep them focused but we have seniors on the Homecoming court and all that kind of stuff. We have to come out and get it done.”
The Blue Streaks want to extend their winning streak as far as possible.
“Clearwater Central Catholic is a historic program that has won a lot of football games,” said Scott. “We have to execute our plays and figure out what they are doing and figure out the best way to exploit what they are doing.”
The Marauders have an even record of 2-2 for the season and they are hungry for another win under the leadership of senior quarterback, Anthony Colandrea.
“Their offense is big, they have a veteran line up front and they are physical,” stated Scott. “We are going to have to match their physicality because that is their strength. Their quarterback likes to run and throw the ball. He is a leader and runs the show.”
Sebring’s defense will have to match the physicality of Clearwater’s offensive line.
“Defensively we have to read our keys, make sure that we are sound, that we are physical, fast and relentless,” Scott said. “We have to do all of those things and make sure they are communicating with us so we can make adjustments if we need to.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks and the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
