By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO — The U.S. keeps coming up with underwhelming performances in its first year under Gregg Berhalter, whose tenure as American coach is starting to draw criticism.
Canada beat the United States for the first time in 34 years, getting second-half goals from Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini in a 2-0 victory over the listless Americans on Tuesday night in the CONCACAF Nations League.
A little over two years after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by losing at Trinidad and Tobago, they saw their 17-match unbeaten streak against their northern neighbor come to an end. They had not even allowed a goal to the Canadians in four previous matches dating to 2007.
“The first thing that stands out to me is desire, the desire of Canada,” Berhalter said. “Give them credit, but having said that, the minimum we expect is to match that. We need to compete on every single play in games like that, and that’s important. I don’t think it was lack of effort, I don’t think it was purposeful, but I wasn’t happy with the desire that we displayed.”
