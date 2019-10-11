Main Photo

DANNY KARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera waves his hat in the air as he celebrates with teammates after the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves.

 DANNY KARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA — The St. Louis Cardinals turned the diamond into a giant pinball machine, dinging hits all over SunTrust Park.

By the time the Atlanta Braves finally got the third out, it was the most productive first inning in postseason history.

The Cardinals scored 10 runs their first time up and dealt Atlanta another playoff heartbreak, routing the Braves 13-1 in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday.

“That was crazy,” said Marcell Ozuna, one of five players who batted twice in the stunning outburst. “We got a good opportunity — and we took it.”

Before many fans had reached their seats, the Cardinals were already booking plans for the NL Championship Series, where they will face Washington in a best-of-seven set beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. The wild-card Nationals knocked off the favored Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 in their own Game 5, getting a grand slam from Howie Kendrick in the 10th inning.

It will be St. Louis’ first NLCS trip since 2014.

“We know we can beat anyone at this point,” Kolten Wong said.

