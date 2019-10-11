Champions Club Golf Tournament on tap
The Avon Park Champions Club Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament is set for Oct. 12 at Pinecrest Golf Club. Tee time of 8 a.m. Format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $70 per person and includes golf, cart, refreshments, lunch , post golf awards and raffle prizes in clubhouse.
Make checks payable to Avon Park Champions Club 118 S. Lake Avenue, Avon Park, FL 33825 Questions: Email cbrojek@comcast.net or call 712-3524. Entry deadline is OCT. 9. Hole Sponsorship: $75 Corporate Package (Foursome & Hole Sponsor): $350.00 Sponsor/Company Name.
Closest to the pin, closest to the line, putting contest, raffle, 50/50 and other fun while we raise funds for the academic and athletic programs for the youth of Avon Park.
Sun ‘n Lake Trick-or-Trot 5K: Zombie Apocalypse
The 2019 Sun ‘n Lake Trick-or-Trot 5K: Zombie Apocalypse will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center located at 3500 Edwater Drive. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m.
Registration is $30 for adults and for children 9 and under the cost is $25. Registration is located at the Community Center.
Trick-or-Trot is a Halloween themed event where you can walk, run or stroll with the whole family. All ages are encouraged to participate. After the race there will be a “Bloody Mary” bar for adults over 21. This year’s costume theme is the Zombie Apocalypse. Participants are encouraged to dress-up in their best zombie attire.
Highlands Hurricanes fall training
The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team along with the Highlands Hurricanes Triathletes fall swim training sessions are Monday thru Friday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. All practices will be at the Highlands County Family YMCA. For information please leave a message at the YMCA 863-382-9622 or contact Marvin Wolfe, email at hhst@juno.com or 863-382-9272.
After school tennis lessons
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked first in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.
Parrot-Head golf scramble with a twist
The Heartland Lakesharks Parrot Head club is hosting a nine-hole two parrot-head golf scramble with a twist that is set for Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sebring Golf Club. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public with a limit of 40 golfers. The cost is $20 and a donation of items for the Veterans.
Sign up deadline is Thursday, Oct. 24. For any questions or to sign up please contact Amy Howard at ahoward7411@gmail.com or Linda Breslich at woman2blame.lrb@gmail.com
The is PHUN (Parrot-Head fun) tournament and open to all levels. Awards will be given at Caddyshack Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. There will also be a best costume contest and “other” awards.
The Parrot-Heads are collecting “Toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags”. Donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, body soap, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, shavers, combs, hand sanitizer, lotion, small packages of treats, Kleenex, pens and notepads are needed.
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Oct. 7 and run through Nov. 1. Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
XCEL Volleyball Club
The XCEL Volleyball Club will host fall ball instructional clinics now through December. Girls and boys ages 6 to 18 are welcome to join the fun. The cost of the clinic is $250 for 12 sessions or $25 per session. Clinics are Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The clinics will be held at South Florida State College Panther Gym. 10 and under is developmental phase for volleyball fundamentals. 12 and under is putting together those volleyball fundamentals into games. 13 to 14 is a perfect opportunity for the 7 and 8 grade students to get ready for middle school volleyball. 15 to 18 is for athletes no on their high school team and want to get ready for club/travel volleyball that starts in January 2020. If you are on your high school team, once the season has ended you are welcome to join.
For any questions or for more information please contact Club Director Coach Kim Crawford at 863-835-2377 or email her at crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
Halloween 5K Run/Walk
The Ridge Area Arc and MidFlorida Credit Union present the 10th Annual Halloween 5K run/walk. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costume. The 1-mile Family Fun Run will make a comeback this year.
The race is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Highlands Hammock State Park starting at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. If you register before Monday, Oct. 14 the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and younger. There is a special team rate of $15 for school track and field and cross-country teams. After Oct. 15 the cost will be $25.
The event will benefit Ridge Area Arc serves persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Highlands, Polk and the surrounding area. There will be goodie bags for all and a special runner gift for the first 100 registered and paid. If you register after Oct. 15 there is no gift guaranteed.
For more information please call 863-452-1295 or email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org for registration form. Donation forms available upon request. There will prizes for best costume and most donation monies raised.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863.699-0380 or text 863.633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
