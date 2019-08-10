The Heartland Triathlon has been selected as the Southeast Region’s Championship Race for Olympic Distance and Youth races. Race organizers anticipate that next year’s event will nearly double in size compared to this year’s race.
The Heartland Triathlon began just 15 years ago and only had 150 participants. The race has blossomed into what it is today. The 2019 Heartland Triathlon had a total of 750 participants.
“This means a lot,” said Heartland Triathlon Race Director Dan Andrews. “We will have a tremendous influx of high caliber athletes who are trying to qualify for the National Championships. We are not exactly sure how many people we will have but we are guessing 1,200 to 1,500 athletes will participate in next year’s race.”
The Heartland Triathlon Southeast region will include Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. USAT limits admission to national championships to those who place in the top 15 percent at regional championship races.
“It is quite an honor to be selected,” Andrews said. “The opportunity for us to be selected is a testament to the quality of the event, the local support, the volunteers and what the athletes say about us, which they hold us to a pretty high regard. We are pretty honored and humbled and we will do everything we can to put our best foot forward.”
There will be a few changes at the 2020 Heartland Triathlon to meet the needs of the growing event.
“Logistically it will be a lot more work for us,” he said. “We will have to change some things around to accommodate that many athletes, like the transition area and we will have additional wave starts, it will make for a longer day. We are excited and ready for the challenge.”
The southeast regional championship has been held at the St. Anthony’s Triathlon in St. Petersburg for the last five years.
“Heartland Triathlon has come a long way since Jan and I first got involved with it back in 2006,” said Sebring Mayor John Shoop. “Our beautiful City on the Circle welcomes the challenge of hosting this wonderful, growing event during a time of the year when Sebring is relatively quiet between school and tourist seasons.”
There are 150 athletes already signed up for the 15th Annual Heartland Triathlon. The event will most likely sell out every hotel in Highlands County and boost the local economy.
“We expect that several athletes will come to Sebring in coming months to ride, to swim in the lake and to get familiarized with the course, to train,” Andrews said. “We will see these athletes over several months, not just the weekend of the race. We get great response from merchants, hotels and local restaurants. There will be a much more substantial and longer build up to the race. If we double our number than we will pretty much sell out all the hotels in Highlands County. It should be a tremendous influx, that is above and beyond what we normally do for the triathlon.”
“We are thrilled and this will give us a chance to showcase our event to the best athletes from the southeast region of the United States,” said Andrews. “This opens us to a huge new audience that have never seen Sebring before and may have never even heard of Sebring before.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity for all of us,” stated Andrews. “We are humbled and thrilled to put our best foot forward and showcase our event. Hope these athletes will return year after year to our event. We are not just a racecar town and this will give us a new thing to showcase to some world class athletes.”
