By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI — As a reward for his game-turning interception, freshman cornerback Ahmad Gardner was invited to address teammates in the locker room as Cincinnati Bearcats celebrated a breakthrough win.
There was plenty to talk about after the Bearcats finally beat the team that had dominated them, taking control of the American Athletic race with quite a defensive performance.
Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 UCF’s high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights’ streak of 19 conference wins.
The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) gave themselves an early edge in the race by finding a way to finally keep up with UCF (4-2, 1-1). They rotated cornerbacks and safeties to keep them fresh against UCF’s quick-snap offense.
That approach made the difference in front of a capacity crowd that stormed the field. The Bearcats had lost their last 13 straight games against ranked teams since 2009.
In addition to Gardner’s 16-yard interception return, the Bearcats picked off Gabriel’s passes at the Cincinnati 2 and 6 as they took control and closed it out, taking advantage of his inexperience.
UCF’s Tre Nixon turned a short pass into a 45-yard touchdown that cut it to 27-24 with 3:11 to go, but the Bearcats ran out the clock, converting a fourth-and-1 at midfield in the closing seconds.
It was a deflating performance for the Knights, who had several cherished streaks snapped.
Gabriel came in leading the AAC in passing efficiency, but finished 25 of 46 for 297 yards with three decisive interceptions against a pressing defense that dared him to throw deep. The true freshman also botched a handoff at the UCF 19 that set up the first of Desmond Ridder’s two touchdown passes and got the crowd chanting “Overrated!”
“Three turnovers are unacceptable,” Gabriel said. “I didn’t do my part.”
The Knights had scored at least 30 points in each of their last 31 games, the longest such FBS streak since 1936. The four turnovers made the difference.
“I thought Dillon responded to the pressure at times but he didn’t take care of the football,” coach Josh Heupel said. “No matter what age you are, you have to take care of the football.”
Ridder was 17 of 31 for 149 yards. He also threw an interception that set up Greg McCrae’s 1-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the half that put UCF ahead 16-10 lead.
Gardner changed the game by stepping in front of a sideline pass and returning an interception 16 yards untouched in the third quarter, and Gabriel couldn’t rally the Knights.
