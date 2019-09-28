By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina hasn’t had many chances like the one it will have Saturday.
That’s when reigning national champion Clemson visits Chapel Hill, marking a rare appearance for a top-ranked team in Kenan Stadium. And the heavy-underdog Tar Heels will try to earn their first win against a team carrying the No. 1 national ranking in The Associated Press poll as they dive into the meat of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.
“They are the best team in the country, they’re the best team in the ACC,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “They’re dominating the ACC, and all of us are trying to catch them. ... If you’re going to win this league, you’ve got to beat them.”
The Tar Heels (2-2, 1-0 ACC) haven’t hosted a No. 1-ranked team since losing to Florida State in 1993 and 1999, with the Seminoles going on to win the national championship each time. UNC has never beaten a team ranked higher than fourth and has lost all nine meetings with top-ranked teams in the AP poll.
“It’s not every day you get to face the No. 1 team in the country,” UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said.
As for Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have won the past four league championships to go with a pair of national championships in the past three seasons. They’ve soundly beaten their first four opponents, running out to fast starts even with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence having thrown more interceptions (five) than he did after taking over the starting job last season (four).
The “closest” game was a 24-10 win against a ranked Texas A&M team, with the Aggies failing to reach the end zone until there were 6 seconds left in a game long decided. And Clemson opened as a 27½-point favorite against the Tar Heels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.