By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding Florida State 45-14 on Saturday.
The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney faced two weeks of questions about why the defending national champions needed a last-minute stop on a 2-point conversion to escape the Tar Heels with a 21-20 win. Everything from Lawrence’s health to Travis Etienne’s fumble-itis (he had a key one to keep North Carolina in the game) came under scrutiny as many wondered: What’s wrong with the Tigers?
Apparently, nothing.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year, also a program best.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence’s scoring throws.
Florida State never had a chance in this one.
Quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook both threw first-half interceptions and the Seminoles managed only 63 yards in the first half. Things didn’t get better after halftime as Blackman threw another pick that went for Derion Kendrick’s 38-yard return score.
Florida State star Cam Akers’ struggles against the Tigers continued. He had gained just 47 total yards vs. Clemson the past two games and ended with 34 yards on nine carries here.
The Seminoles broke the shutout with Blackman’s 64-yard TD pass to Tamorrion Terry late in the third quarter.
Clemson won its 750th game, the 15th program nationally to do that and the first in the ACC.
