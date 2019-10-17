By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is once again sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference — and the third-ranked Tigers are putting the struggling league on their back and bringing the ACC along for the championship ride.
The ACC hasn’t had much to hang its hat on this football season with Clemson the only team in the Top 25.
But the league does have the Tigers, who are the most dominant football program in the ACC by far. The Tigers have won the past four conference crowns and two of the last three national titles.
Their dominance raises a question: Is it good for the league, or possibly bad for Clemson?
There’s no denying the Tigers have helped bring national recognition to the ACC brand, been a major cog in record financial distribution for all 14 member schools and had a positive impact on recruiting.
“They’re not a good football team. They’re a great football team,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s rare you have one in a league.”
It’s seems way past time for ACC to take full advantage of the Tigers championship run.
League Commissioner John Swofford said Clemson is setting the standard “and it’s up to everybody else to challenge that standard and rise to that standard.”
Or be swept by Clemson’s high tide.
