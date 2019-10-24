Special to Highalands News-Sun
Somewhere upstairs, Bob Akin was smiling.
The sports car legend whose name was synonymous with Porsche, Coca-Cola and winning had to be happy as a pair of Porsche 911 RSRs decked out in the throwback Coke livery made famous by the Akin Porsches of the 1980s and ‘90s, wrapped up a 1-2 finish in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Akin’s son Bobby and his family were on hand at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to witness it all in the Motul Petit Le Mans. And they were moved.
“It couldn’t be better,” Bobby Akin said. “Last race of the season, celebrating a championship, the race team was based here in Atlanta when the Coke deal was going on, so there’s so many connections that are overwhelmingly positive and special.”
With its fifth-place finish in class, No. 912 Porsche GT Team co-drivers Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor clinched the driver, team and manufacturer championships. No. 911 co-drivers Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet finished sixth in the race to secure second in the driver and team battles on a tiebreaker over No. 3 Corvette drivers Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.
For the season, the two Porsches collected six wins and six additional podiums to forge the 1-2 championship finish. For Bobby Akin, seeing the red-and-white Coke liveries that matched that of the No. 5 Porsche 962 that his dad co-drove to victory 33 years ago in the Sebring 12 Hours, filled him with emotion.
“When I first got wind that this might even happen – and it was just an idea quite some time ago between Porsche and Coke – I was so touched that they’d even attempt to put it together,” the younger Akin said. “With companies the size of Porsche and Coca-Cola, they’re not easy to pull off. It took a lot of dedication. Just the concept that they cared and they wanted to do it was amazing to me.”
