The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar —Christian Coleman of the United States was the fastest qualifier from Friday’s heats as he raced for the first time since a technicality helped him escape a ban for missed drug tests. Reigning champion Justin Gatlin is his main rival after NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria withdrew.
Coleman stormed into the final of the 100 meters — leaving plenty of gas in the tank — but defending champion Justin Gatlin barely qualified.
Coleman was fastest in the semifinals with 9.88 seconds but eased off noticeably in the last 10 meters with the final later Saturday night. He didn’t stop to chat with the other runners, instead quickly walking off the track.
The world championships are the American’s first meet since a technicality helped him avoid a ban for three missed drug tests.
Andre de Grasse of Canada ran 10.07 after a slow start to beat Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, pushing the 37-year-old Gatlin into third. He’ll start from an outside lane in the final after qualifying as one of the fastest losers by just two hundredths of a second.
Gatlin only knew he was safe after a long wait for a photo finish to decide third in the last semifinal.
The women’s 100 gets underway Saturday with heats, and there are finals in the women’s 10,000, the men’s long jump and the women’s hammer. On the streets of Doha, men and women will contend with the sweltering heat in the 50-kilometer walk, the longest race of the championships.
