The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of November gives anglers the full moon phase and a typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, two high pressure systems will enter the state this week, one today and another on Wednesday, which will cause fish to move up into shoreline feeding areas.
The full moon occurs Tuesday night, but significant cloud-cover is predicted Tuesday and Wednesday. However Monday night will have very little clouds, so for nighttime full moon fishermen, this will be the best night of this full moon phase.
Daytime anglers will benefit from the full moon being blocked by nighttime clouds. And with the high pressure causing fish to adjust upward throughout the night on Tuesday and during the day on Wednesday, I’m predicting excellent fishing Tuesday night and all day Wednesday—midday hours will be very good.
Winds this week will be ideal except for Wednesday when a fifteen plus mile per hour north wind prevails, dropping the daily high temperature to seventy-two degrees. This high pressure cold front will not shutdown fish feeding activity, but will instead greatly improve feeding activity as water temperatures fall into the ideal feeding temperature range of seventy to eighty-two degrees.
With a cold front crossing the state yesterday and another cold front forecasted for late Tuesday night on the day of the full moon, water temperatures will drop into the perfect degree range for fish to feed at will. The lower temperatures will hold a much higher dissolved oxygen rate in the shallows which will allow fish to remain there to feed and digest foods within the safety of thick cover.
The remainder of this month therefore will give anglers excellent fishing, especially during the full and new moon phases. Fish will now begin to bulk up for the winter season in preparation for spawning when water temperatures trigger the annual event when they drop into the lower sixty degree range, most likely in December.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Wednesday, high pressure systems will force fish to adjust upward into shoreline feeding areas. The weather forecast is predicting significant cloud cover throughout the night of the full moon on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will help the daytime feeding activity improve. The downside will be a strong northern wind on Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:53 a.m. and solar noon at 12:10 p.m. which will create a feeding intensity rating of 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number until Wednesday when it reverses, normalizing in the 3-4 range by Friday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:48 p.m. and the sunset at 5:36 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number until the midweek when it reverses, normalizing into the 2-3 range by the Thursday.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
