Special to the Highlands News-Sun
Here it is, Corvette Racing fans. The long-awaited, heavily rumored Corvette C8.R has finally been confirmed.
More than 60 years of racing heritage helped set the stage for the most important debut in Corvette’s racing history tonight, as Chevy’s first mid-engine IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) race car — the Corvette C8.R — made its surprise debut alongside the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible at the Kennedy Space Center. The C8.R and Corvette Stingray represent a true technology transfer, taking lessons from the street straight to the track and vice versa.
“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray. It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, Propulsion, Engineering and the Corvette Racing team,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “The collaboration between these teams has allowed us to take these vehicles’ performance to the next level, both on the street and the track.”
With its tremendous success on the track over the last 20 years, Corvette Racing has helped push the development, performance and popularity of Corvette’s top-line performance cars on racetracks across the world.
Since 1999, Corvette Racing has won 107 races – the most of any professional sports car team in North America — including 13 IMSA team championships and 12 IMSA Driver and Manufacturer titles – including the 2016 and 2017 WeatherTech Championship GTLM driver and team championships. In 2015, Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years win endurance racing’s Triple Crown — victories at Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and 24 Hours of Le Mans — in the same season.
The C8.R No. 4 car dons a new silver livery, inspired by the color of iconic Corvette concepts such as the 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette and the 1959 Corvette Stingray Racer. This car also features yellow accents.
Complementing the No. 4 vehicle is the No. 3 car which will feature a traditional yellow color scheme with silver accents that continues the lineage of the successful GTLM racing Corvettes of the past 20 years.
The C8.R will make its racing debut at Rolex 24 At Daytona on the weekend of Jan. 23-26. Tickets are available now at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.