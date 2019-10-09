By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
TOKYO — Yao Ming could be the man in the middle if the NBA and China are going to mend fences.
Yao is a former Houston Rockets great and a basketball Hall of Famer. At home, the towering center is even larger as head of the Chinese Basketball Association and one of the most recognizable figures in the country.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to talk to him — soon.
“I’m hoping together that Yao Ming and I can find accommodation,” Silver said Tuesday. “But he is extremely hot at the moment, and I understand it.”
Silver spoke at a news conference in Tokyo before an exhibition game between the Rockets and the NBA champion Toronto Raptors. He defended the right of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to tweet last week in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
The tweet has since been deleted. But Silver made it clear what the NBA stands for.
“I understand there are consequences,” he said. “We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression. I regret that so many people (in China) are upset, including millions and millions of our fans.”
Silver said his office had talked with Yao and suggested the two might meet when he travels on Wednesday to Shanghai. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets play exhibitions on Thursday in Shanghai and on Saturday in the southern city of Shenzhen, which neighbors Hong Kong.
China state broadcaster CCTV has said it will not air the two exhibition games.
“There’s no question that Daryl’s tweet has hit what I would describe as a third-rail issue in China,” Silver said. “I think Yao is extremely unsettled. I’m not quite sure he accepts how we are operating our business right now.”
Silver said he and Yao “have been close friends since he joined the league.” He talked of finding “mutual respect for each other’s political systems and beliefs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.