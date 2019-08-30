LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons’ season is off to a bit of a rough start. The Green Dragons record dropped to 0-3 after a hard-fought loss to the LaBelle Cowgirls on Tuesday night. Lake Placid fell short 3-1 with the Cowgirls winning set one 25-23, Green Dragons won set two 25-17, LaBelle won set three 25-13 and set four 26-24.
“It was a tough loss,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We did some really great things tonight and we are still trying to learn to fill some big shoes in hitters. We are trying to figure out ways to put the ball away and we started off great tonight doing that. It is just the little things.”
In the first set Lake Placid and LaBelle were neck-and-neck, tying at 5, 9 and 10. The Green Dragons’ Kayla Domenech went on a short two-point run pushing Lake Placid into a 13-12 lead. Yesinia Ramirez added to the Green Dragons lead with a three-point run increasing their lead to 17-12. Ramirez made 19 digs for the night. LaBelle rallied to take a 19-18 lead and the Green Dragons tied the game at 20. Lake Placid took a small lead with a score of 22-21 but the Cowgirls rallied to win the set 25-23 and taking a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid tied the match during set two. The Green Dragons had a slight 5-4 lead when Valeria Vega went back to serve a two-point run for Lake Placid. The set inched along one point at a time with Lake Placid maintaining their lead. The score was 13-10 when Green Dragons’ Domenech served an impressive six-point run expanding their lead to 20-10. Lake Placid got the final points need to win 25-17 tying the match at 1.
“Jenna Capuano did a great job and got us a lot of points tonight,” stated Bauder. “Faith Zahn was amazing at the net tonight. They all did a great job tonight. ”
The Green Dragons struggled in set three. The set was tied at 7 when Cowgirl Dylann White served a four-point run claiming a 12-7 lead for LaBelle. The Green Dragons and Cowgirls went point for point until LaBelle’s Janna Morrissey served a six-point run bringing the score to 22-12. Lake Placid’s Capuano led the Green Dragons with a team high 24 digs, 12 assists, 7 hits and 3 blocks. Stefani Barajas made 12 assists while Zahn and Rhiannon Sutherlin each made 7 hits and 3 blocks for the Green Dragons. LaBelle held off the Green Dragons 25-13 and taking a 2-1 lead.
Lake Placid wasn’t going down without a fight. LaBelle jumped into an early lead with Morrissey going on a six-point run to start the set. The Cowgirls built a 10-2 lead. Lake Placid rallied with a five-point run by Ramirez narrowing the deficit to 10-8. LaBelle continued to pull ahead of the Green Dragons and constructed a 19-13 advantage. The Green Dragons rallied once again with Vega at the line. Vega went on a five-point run to tie the game at 19. Vega made a total of four aces for Lake Placid. The set was tied once again at 23 but LaBelle was able to pull ahead to narrowly defeat Lake Placid 26-24 and winning the match 3-1.
“I think it was the third set that really killed us but then we built momentum in the last set, but we waited too long to start,” said Bauder. “I am excited for our team. I think we can get all of this out of our system before the district tournament. We will be playing some tough teams. When I made the schedule, I made it tough for a reason and we will have to beat teams like this if we want to go on to regionals.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons never gave up and fought to the end. The Green Dragons will be back in action Thursday, Sept. 5 when they host longtime rivals the Avon Park Red Devils starting at 7 p.m.
“Tonight was a learning lesson for all of us and the girls are getting better,” Bauder said. “Our defense is spot on and if we can get our offense to match our defense than we will will be killing teams. It is just that little bit that we have to get tweaked out but again we are not big but we are hanging with teams that are. We will get there. This is the first time we have started at 0-3 but it is okay because we are facing some tough teams. We are not getting killed and we are hanging tough. We are getting there and it is still early.”
