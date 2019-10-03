By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos insist they’re not as rotten as their record or their luck.
“We’re 0-4,” linebacker Todd Davis said, “but we’re not an 0-4 team.”
They’re not the dreary Dolphins , who have been outscored 163-26.
They’re not the bungling Bengals , who have been outscored 110-57.
They’re not the revolting Redskins , who have been outscored 118-66.
The bedeviled Broncos have been outscored 93-70.
They’ve taken two 3-1 teams to the end in the Packers and Bears and they’ve lost twice on field goals as time expired, to Chicago and Jacksonville.
Still, the Broncos are 0-4 just like Miami, Cincinnati and Washington.
“I think the most frustrating thing is that we’ve had chances to win games, and we haven’t been able to do that,” general manager John Elway said on 850 KOA in Denver this week. “I think that’s why I am still very positive about what we’ve got going on. I really like our staff and really believe we have the players to win.”
Vic Fangio, who’s off to the worst start for a head coach in franchise history, insists all this losing isn’t due to a talent drain.
“I still believe in them,” Fangio said. “I think they’re winners as individuals. We have to find a way to be winners as a team and we’re not playing well enough consistently enough to do that. But I do believe in these guys.”
The Broncos ended September trailing the Chiefs by four games in the AFC West, but they suffered their biggest loss of the year this week with word that rising star Bradley Chubb was done for the year.
He played on an ACL tear Sunday against Jacksonville and nearly won the game for Denver with a strip of quarterback Gardner Minshew II, but like every other game this year, the ball didn’t bounce their way. The football ricocheted right back at Minshew, who got the throw off just in time.
With a few breaks, the Broncos could be 2-2 or even 3-1 and feeling good.
It gets no easier: none of their remaining opponents have a losing record right now.
When they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday, the Broncos will be trying to snap an eight-game skid, the longest active losing streak in the league.
