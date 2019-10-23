By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Southern California running back Kenan Christon showed he can provide big plays, scoring on touchdowns runs of 55 and 30 yards in a memorable debut against Arizona.
Now the freshman with elite speed will have to show he can handle a bigger role, as Christon is expected to start for the Trojans at Colorado on Friday because of a spate of injuries at the position.
Redshirt freshman Markese Stepp is out up to five weeks because of an ankle injury he suffered on Saturday against the Wildcats that will require surgery, coach Clay Helton said. Junior Stephen Carr did not practice Monday after sustaining a hamstring strain in the same game. Redshirt junior Vavae Malepeai remains out after undergoing knee surgery last week.
“I’ve never lost three backs in one week in 25 years before, but you know what, there’s a first time for everything,” Helton said.
Those injuries allowed Christon to come in and shred a tired, demoralized Arizona defense for 103 yards on eight carries. His two touchdown runs showcased speed not seen in the Coliseum since Reggie Bush or Joe McKnight starred for the Trojans a decade earlier, with Christon coming off left tackle into the open field and hitting top speed in nearly identical fashion on both plays.
Arizona safety Christian Young looked to have an angle on Christon during the 55-yard run but couldn’t close on the 2019 California high school 100-meters champion in time. That is exactly what offensive coordinator Graham Harrell wanted to happen, though he couldn’t express his satisfaction in the play in real time.
“But we couldn’t get much in because (running backs coach Mike) Jinks was yelling over the headset and no one could say anything,” Harrell said.
However, Harrell has seen the 5-foot-10, 181-pound Christon do more than get out to the perimeter.
“Obviously he’s fast and special with the ball, but what I didn’t know coming in was how physical he’d be and how tough he’d be and if he wanted to run between those tackles,” Harrell said. “Getting as many reps as he has inside this year, he’s shown that a lot, and that’s been good to see. And then he’s also a kid that has shown to be physical in pass protection.”
