By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Forty-seven years since the Miami Dolphins had the only undefeated season in NFL history, the team is heading toward an ignominious record.
The Dolphins are 0-5 and on pace to score only 134 points, which would be the fewest by any team in a 16-game season in the 100-year history of the NFL. The 1992 Seattle Seahawks scored 140 and were 2-14.
The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns are the only teams to finish 0-16. The Dolphins have six games remaining against teams that are currently 2-4 or worse.
The offense is getting a boost, however, because veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the starting quarterback on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick, who started the first two games, replaced Josh Rosen last week and nearly led the Dolphins to a win over Washington.
The 1972 Dolphins were 19-0. The Patriots (6-0) and 49ers (5-0) are the remaining undefeated teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.