By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI — Josh Rosen was still in the first quarter of his first start with the Miami Dolphins when he lobbied his coach to go for it on fourth down at the 3-yard line.
Like most everything this season for the Dolphins, Rosen’s attempt was unsuccessful. The Dolphins opted to kick a field goal and went on to lose 31-6 at Dallas.
“If I had a little more say, I would have loved to Peyton Manning it, and wave them off and call the play,” Rosen said. “But we’re not there yet.”
Not quite. Like all of his teammates, Rosen is hoping to show the Dolphins he’s a keeper as they try to climb out of the NFL cellar following a roster liquidation. And like two of his teammates, Rosen is a former first-round pick who was discarded elsewhere and is rebuilding his career with the rebuilding Dolphins.
Rosen was the 10th overall choice by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and became expendable this spring when they used the No. 1 overall pick to draft Kyler Murray. Defensive end Taco Charlton was the 28th overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, and Miami claimed him after his release last month. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was the 29th overall choice by the Cardinals in 2016, and they released him in July after three injury-plagued seasons.
In the search for players to form a foundation for rookie coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins are looking everywhere _ even in the first round. That means second chances for Rosen, Charlton and Nkemdiche.
The Dolphins’ bye this week provided a chance for them to assess a historically bad start. They’re 0-4 and have been outscored 163-26, the worst four-game point differential in NFL history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.