By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores could have written the scouting report on Jacoby Brissett or Brian Hoyer without even looking at the game tape.
He saw both up close and personal in New England and fully understands what the Dolphins will face Sunday in Indianapolis.
Funny thing is Brissett and Hoyer also recognize what they’re up against, too.
“Brian Flores is an incredible coach. I’ve known him since my rookie year,” said Hoyer, who finished last week’s game after Brissett injured his left knee. “I was away from him and then I came back to see him as the defensive coordinator. I know their offensive staff and their scheme.”
The Colts (5-3) have plenty at stake this week.
They have struggled to score points each of the past two weeks and their vaunted offensive line has allowed nine sacks during the same span. Penalties have proved costly and so have special team miscues. And now Indy remains uncertain if Brissett will play after spraining his medial collateral ligament in last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh , which knocked the Colts out of the AFC South lead.
“This business is brutal,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “You lose and you feel the sting of it and you feel like your back is against the wall and we have to respond.”
Flores has faced the same scenario — seven times this season.
