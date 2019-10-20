The Associated Press
BOSTON — Dominick Reyes remained undefeated in 12 fights, stopping former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman by technical knockout in the first round Friday night at UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden.
Reyes dropped Weidman (14-5) with a straight left hand in the non-title light heavyweight main event. After Reyes landed a few more punches to the head, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 1:43.
“I just felt loose,” the 29-year-old Reyes said. “I was enjoying the fight. I saw him lunging in and I cracked him. I could tell he was hurt.”
Reyes, from Victorville, California, entered the fight ranked fourth in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.
It was the fifth loss in the last six fights for the 35-year-old Weidman, of Baldwinville, New York. It also was his first fight as a light heavyweight. He entered as the UFC’s sixth-ranked middleweight.
“We’ll sit down and talk,” UFC president Dana White said. “He was moving up to light heavyweight and it didn’t work out. Maybe he’ll go back down to middleweight or consider retirement.”
After the fight, Reyes called out UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
“Jon, I want that belt,” Reyes said.
