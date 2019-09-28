By TODD MOORE
The Sebring Middle School softball team hosted the Lake Placid Middle School team Thursday night at the Sebring High School field. The Green Dragons cruised past Sebring for a 28-10 victory.
Lake Placid started the top of the first inning by plating three runs off of Sebring’s starting pitcher Elle Whitehouse. Emily Tharp, Natalie Velozo and Madison Garduno each scored rocketing Lake Placid into an early lead. Lake Placid’s starting pitcher Kaedince Ruelas held Sebring to a single while striking out two batters. Lake Placid was up 3-0 after the first inning of play.
The second inning was a different story. Lake Placid expanded its lead with 19 runs. Lake Placid sent 23 batters to the plate. Ashlynn Cole and Michaela Carlini-Smith both started the inning drawing walks. Emily Tharp followed with a single and Aziyia Patterson got on base with a single for Lake Placid. Natalie Velozo hit an inside-the-park home run bringing Lake Placid’s lead to 8-0.
Singles by Jillian Garduno, Paige Person and a double by Kaedince Ruelas kept the hitting going for the Dragons. Walks and a few more singles set the stage for another high point. Paige Person made an inside-the-park home run in the second inning. The Dragons were up 18-0. Lake Placid tacked on four more runs and extended their lead to 22-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
Lake Placid changed pitchers in the bottom of the second inning brining in Jillian Garduno. Sebring caught fire and their bats got hot.
Sebring’s Taliya Moore started the inning with a walk. Baserunners Tanna Johnson, Elizabeth Allen, Whitehouse, Lauren Dohmann got on base and scored for the Blue Streaks. Cleanup batter, Carmen Stone, hit a run-scoring triple. The Blue Streaks’ Kinsley Myers drove in Stone with a single. Myers scored after a stolen base and a few walks. Sebring scored eight runs to narrow the deficit to 22-8.
In the third inning Lake Placid plated six more runs. M.Garduno, Person, Ruelas, J.Garduno, Carlini-Smith and Tharp all crossed the plate.
Amariah Fannin was brought to the mound in the third inning for the Dragons. She gave up two runs, struck out one and faced only six batters. Whitehouse and Stone scored for the Blue Streaks.
“I tried to get everyone into the game after our big second inning, which surprised me very much,” commented Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “It is important to get my young players’ game experience when I can. Tonight was a good time to do that.”
Getting clutch play from those young players will help in the years to come. Coach Diez and his Assistant Coach Kayla Prescott have only a few returning players from last year. Coach Diez also is the head coach at Lake Placid High School. Being able to teach them young is an advantage that could pay off big down the road.
Along with Velozo and Person’s home runs helping the Dragons, Emily Tharp had three singles in the second inning, she had a total of five singles in the game. Kaedince Ruelas had two doubles to help her teammates. All starting players had at least one hit in the game.
“Though we are now 4-0-1 in the conference,” stated Diez. “We still have three games left and we need to sharpen a few things up. Our batting is coming around but still needs to improve. Our pitching is set and I am still playing with the defensive side of the lineup. We have to get ready for our game on Monday versus DeSoto.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons defeated Sebring with a final score of 28-10. The Green Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Monday. The Blue Streaks will travel to Hill-Gustat Monday to face the Golden Eagles.
