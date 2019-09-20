By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
The Lake Placid Green Dragons travel to Fort Meade to take on the Miners tonight. The game is scheduled for kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
The Dragons are coming off of a loss to the St. Lucie West Centennial Eagles. Special teams dominated the game and the Dragons struggled to overcome some early miscues.
The Miners are coming off a loss to Victory Christian 35-0. Head Coach Jemalle Cornelius’s Fort Meade team has only been able to muster 6 points in the four games they have played, so the Miners are due for a big game.
“They look like they are a hard-nosed group. Like you can tell they try to round and pound you a little bit. They are a physical team,” Coach Carl White commented.
The Dragons offense has been led by Quwesmael Sholtz at Quarterback with 276 passing yards in 4 games. Running backs Katwan Ward had 139 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards in 4 games and Javarie White made 98 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards in 4 games with wide receiver weapons White, Erskin Toliver with 69 receiving yards in 3 games and Marcus Davise with 41 receiving yards in 4 games.
The defense is led by Joshua Vega who made 16 tackles and 3 sacks, Ian Dominguez has 14 tackles and 1 sack, Davise has 14 tackles and 1 interception, Sholtz with 13 tackles, Izayiah Patterson made 3 interceptions and Toliver made 2 interceptions.
“We are still looking for that game where we put all 3 phases together” stated Coach White. The offense, defense, and special teams all working for the Dragons will be key against the Miners as the Dragons look to get back on the winning track.
Miners’ quarterback RJ Cabrera leads the offense. Running backs Thomas Gibson and Johnathan Berrien along with wide receiver Deandre Gibson make up the nucleus of the Miners Offense. Berrien rushed for the Miners only touchdown this season.
The Miners defense is led by Ja’vari Smith, Berrien, and Jy’keice McGowan. Smith has 19 tackles on the season along with 1 sack, Berrien has 14 tackles and McGowan has 17 tackles plus an interception.
“Fort Meade is a great football team” stated Coach White “They are still searching and scratching for a win. It’s going to be a fight, and it’s going to be one of those games who wants it more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.