By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
Imagine being a high school football player coming off a great homecoming victory the night before and preparing for the dance that night. It is at 8 a.m. on Saturday and you are at the field. Except it isn’t the football field. It is at your high school’s softball field.
The Lake Placid varsity football team and coaches were out this past Saturday morning volunteering, prepping the field for the installation and the actual laying of sod on the softball field. Learning life lessons is one of the things that Coach Carl White wanted to instill in his players. The need to sacrifice for the betterment of others, how to work (really) hard and how to work as a team. All of those were on display when the players gave a few hours of their time to help out another sport at the high school.
The softball field’s outfield grass has been an issue for a few years now; un-leveled field, holes in the outfield and the grass being a collection of weeds. A few years back there was a discussion on the replacement of the outfield grass but with all good ideas, they do not always get accomplished.
Lake Placid’s high school softball season ended in May during the playoffs. Coach Gus Diez started discussing the idea of making it happen this year. That way the field would be ready for January 2020 when his new season would start. Coach Diez along with his varsity assistant, Todd W. Moore, JV head Coach Donald Ridgeway and his assistant Daniel Bova got together and brainstormed on how to get this accomplished. They knew they couldn’t get the money through fundraising in time. They did know the community could help get this done.
“We definitely needed to upgrade this field,” Coach Diez stated. “Bringing pride to our program plus the safety issues the old field presented. We were always filling dirt into level the outfield grass so no one would get hurt. I cannot thank Duda Sod enough for this generous donation to our girls and our high school.”
They reached out to Darryl Wirick to whom they had worked together on the local Dixie Baseball and Softball board. He was a great resource as he had helped work on the Lake June Ballfields over the years. They also brought in Carl Canevari, of Heritage Building Solutions LLC, who also serves on the local Dixie board. Wirick and Canevari were able to get a huge donation when Duda Sod agreed to donate the new sod for the entire field.
Thank you goes to Vaughn Hathaway of HTFL and Ricky Carnahan of RLC AG INC for donating their services to deliver the sod to the field. Thank You also goes out to Lake Placid’s Athletic Director Jason Holden, Frank Brown and Bobby Prescott for the work they helped with to this point.
Many people were involved with their suggestions, manpower, resources and support of the project. Though it is just starting, Coach Diez and his staff will work toward having a top-notch facility. What’s more important is that the community and business owners stepped up to make it a reality.
