A new logo, new gear and a new coach. The Lake Placid Green Dragons have endured a few changes since last season but have been practicing hard to get ready for the fast approaching new season.
“Practices are going good,” said first-year Coach Carl White. “The kids are focused, playing around and having fun which is awesome. It has been good to get to know them. For me it was all about getting these guys closer and getting them to be more like brothers than teammates. Growing up what you remember about playing football is being around people that you’re familiar with who are like your brother so that is what I wanted for this group. It was a big push for me to make sure they were spending time with people you wouldn’t normally spend time with. I think more than anything that has helped us.”
The Green Dragons have been working hard every day to enhance their skills.
“For us it has been about getting better as a team,” White said. “We have just been working, worrying about the Lake Placid Dragons and doing what we do. Getting better at our game and making sure these guys know exactly what they are doing and why they are doing it. Doing the little things and getting better each and every day.”
The quarterback position is still up for grabs in Lake Placid.
“We do not have a quarterback yet,” stated White. “We will see what happens. Quwesmael Sholtz has been doing great, Trent Garrison has been a real leader on the offense, Isaiah Patterson has done some reps there and this game this week will decide who we pick. I think all of them have done a great job.”
Lake Placid has a lot of receivers they can utilize this season.
“We have a lot of receivers,” stated White.” Erskin Tolliver has stepped up and has been an absolute monster this fall. Shamar Mitchell is back this year and has been doing great. Izayiah Patterson is going for quarterback but he has played receiver for us. Rayshawn Legree has stepped up and has played some wide out for us too. We have guys that can fill that role and come in. We just ask those guys to step up and make plays.”
The players were able to decide who the captains would be this season.
“The cool and unique thing about our captain selection was that the players voted on it,” said White. “It didn’t matter what grade you were in or where you come from or how much you played. It was about earning the respect of your teammates. William Taylor, Izayiah Patterson, Katwan Ward and Javarie White were selected by their team. They need to hold their heads high and take pride in it.”
“Practices have been a lot tougher than they have been in the past,” said Captain Will Taylor. “I have been here all four years, I am a captain this year and it has never been this hard and we have never had this much talent. Coach White is amazing and has brought in a lot of new talent coaching wise. He has put in a lot of effort. We have a lot of new things this year to make us look good as a team and our team feels better as a whole morale wise. We have two mottoes ‘Together’ and ‘Pride’ and that is what coach wants us to show in school and as a team. This is my last season here and it is a little sad but I am ready for some new things in life.”
The Green Dragons have also put in a lot of work off the field and in the community.
“A big thing for these guys to understand is the role that they have,” said White. “For us, this is a community team. I love the phrase ‘One Dragon’. This is not our team this is not Lake Placid, this is our communities football team. This community pours into this team and what better way to say thank you than to give back to them. Any opportunity we get to do that we will take advantage of it.”
Lake Placid has a preseason game tonight against Ida Baker (Cape Coral) starting at 7 p.m.
“We will see what happens against Ida Baker,” said White. “We want to get better, we are going to treat this as a Kickoff Classic, which is what it is. We are going to see what we are good at and see what our deficiencies are and we will get better at those. I am nervous about this week’s game, it is our first one. This is also the first time our coaching staff has been together so we are nervous and curious to see how it plays out. We are prepared and ready to play. ”
Clewiston at Sebring
The Sebring Blue Streaks host the Clewiston Tigers in their Kickoff Classic at 7:30 tonight at Firemen’s Field.
“We want to see how our guys execute,” said Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott. “Because of the weather we haven’t been able to practice as much as we would have liked. But we want to see how they execute the things we have worked on. The rain has impacted us big time and we’ve tried to get in what we could.”
Because of the lack of practice, Sebring is in relatively good shape heading into tonight’s clash with an athletic Clewiston squad.
“We’re not banged up but I don’t know if we’ve developed the physicality that we want to see,” Scott said. “Clewiston is fast and athletic and is going to be a real test.”
