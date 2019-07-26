LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons have a new look, new logo and new coach for the fast approaching season. Carl White has assumed the head coach position at Lake Placid High School and has big plans for the team.
White recently moved to Lake Placid from Tennessee where he coached at Carson-Newman University for the last two years. White played for Carson-Newman during his college days.
“I have been coaching high school and college football for the last 10 years,” White said. “Fortunately, God blessed us with this opportunity to get here. This was my area when I was recruiting so I am a little familiar with the area.”
White and his family knew it was time to make a change.
“God was telling us that we needed to make a move; our kids are getting older and I was missing a lot of family activities while working at the college,” White said. “I didn’t want that for my kids. I want to be able to see them, watch them grow and be a part of it all.”
The White family is adjusting well in Lake Placid.
“It has been awesome so far,” White said. “Everyone in Lake Placid has been so nice and welcoming to not only me but also my family. My wife has never been out of Tennessee, so the fact that she is here is a miracle. There has not been one soul that has not been loving and welcoming us with open arms.”
White has high expectations for the Green Dragon football team.
“My thing is to get these guys to believe in themselves,” White said. “They have natural athletic ability and if we can get them to believe in themselves and perform in the classroom like they do on the football field. I want them to be better men and I want them to just be good people. I want that light to shine for this community. They have the community behind them. If I can make you a better man, then I know for a fact I can make you a better football player.”
“Our job as a coaching staff is to put the right piece of the puzzle together,” White said. “We know our pieces and nothing is fancy. We aren’t going to bring any offense in here that is mind-blowing. We are going to execute and execute it well. I think if we can do that, then we can beat some teams. At the end of the day, we have to be the most disciplined and most physical team on the field. We have to be able to perform.”
White knows he was brought to Lake Placid for a purpose.
“Football aside, I know my why and I know why I am here,” he said. “Football is how I will be judged by the community and everyone else, but for me it is to watch these guys grow. I want them to increase their grade point average (GPA) and if I can get them to cut down on some of the other things we have going on at the school, then we win.”
“It is all about these kids and there is a whole lot more to this thing than just throwing around this ball,” he said. “This team is awesome and we do have some characters.”
The Green Dragons have been working hard throughout the summer.
“We have required them to come to workout all summer long,” White said. “We knew that would be a big change and were expecting some kickback from a couple, but we have been averaging a 92% attendance every day. I have been real thrilled with that and I am proud of them. They have put the work in and that investment has been made, but I can not say that will translate into wins and losses. I can’t, but I can say is that they have earned that right to come out here and compete and win games.”
A few players have stepped up and shown signs of leadership.
“We have had some leadership qualities that have come through in a couple kids and that has been good to see. I am really excited about what we are going to put out here. We start practice Monday and we will see how it goes. Everyone has to earn something and that will be a big motto for us. You have to earn everything. I don’t care if you have been starting three years here, we will see what happens when it all wrinkles out.”
