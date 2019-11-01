By WILLIAM J. KOLE
Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Elite marathoner Kaitlin Goodman’s mantra is “run joyfully,” but when a distracted driver forced her to leap to safety, it didn’t spark joy — it tore her hamstring and nearly dashed her Olympic dreams.
Bruised, bloodied and bewildered, Goodman channeled her anger into “Safe on the Road,” a campaign she launched last week to help pedestrians and motorists coexist on the nation’s roadways.
“You hear too many stories like mine,” said Goodman, 32, who will be in the elite women’s field for Sunday’s New York City Marathon — a race she missed last year after her injury sidelined her for three months.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says pedestrian fatalities declined slightly in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available. But at 5,977 deaths, the carnage is still considerable, and it doesn’t include the thousands who survive with serious injuries and endure chronic pain.
Runners, walkers and cyclists are killed with alarming regularity in many U.S. cities, especially those where traffic is heavy and bike or pedestrian lanes are few.
