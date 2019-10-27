Special to the Highlands News-Sun
DAYTONA BEACH — The Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring is quickly approaching and teams and competitors are about to descend on the iconic Central Florida circuit for the second annual event on Nov. 8-10.
The inaugural Encore – run at Sebring International Raceway last November – was deemed a success by all competitors, new or familiar with the IMSA paddock. This year LMP3, GT4, TCR will be joined this year by GT3 cars in the four-hour race set for Sunday.
As a reminder changes have made to this year’s Encore as it will now be a two-day event. Load-in takes place on Friday, Nov. 8 with on-track activities on Saturday and Sunday. This will decrease the resources teams need to participate.
Entries remain open until Nov. 1 so teams can continue to make their preparations to join this special race weekend at historic Sebring International Raceway.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and admission is only $10 for the weekend. There is no charge for car parking (RV parking fee is $20). Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Military veterans with ID will be admitted free all weekend in honor of their service and the Veteran’s Day weekend.
The 4-hour feature race starts at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday and will be preceded by the popular grid walk for fans.
Sunday’s Encore will be streamed on IMSA.tv.
