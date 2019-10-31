Special to the Highlands News-Sun
Mario Farnbacher and Matthew McMurry will pair in the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 EVO for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR).
The championship winning squad will look to continue its strong record of success with Acura, Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD) for the 2020 IMSA season as the team focuses on earning podium winning results in the Acura NSX GT3 EVO.
2019 IMSA WeatherTech GTD champion, Farnbacher will rejoin the Ohio-based team for the third straight season. Farnbacher’s first year at MSR (2018) saw him take on endurance duties in the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3. The German ace was also recruited to make two starts in the team’s sister No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 at Detroit and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca which saw him and Katherine Legge respectively take a victory and third place finish.
Farnbacher’s role expanded in 2019 with a full season drive alongside Trent Hindman. The pair won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen and claimed four additional podium finishes on the way to clinching the IMSA GTD Team and Driver Championships at the season finale Motul Petit Le Mans. The Championship was the first full season professional championship victory for Meyer Shank Racing and Farnbacher.
A familiar face will return to MSR alongside Farnbacher as McMurry steps into the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 EVO. The youngest driver to start and finish the 2014 24 Hours of Le Mans at just 16 years old, McMurry had two Prototype starts with MSR in 2015 at Daytona and the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
McMurry’s talent expands across the sports car racing field, competing in everything from Prototypes, to Prototype Challenge machines, to GT cars. The 2019 season saw McMurry claim six wins in IMSA LPM2 competition on the way to winning the LMP2 championship. In addition to competing stateside, McMurry drove an Acura NSX GT3 EVO in the European Blancpain Endurance series in 2019 with race outings at Circuit de Barcelona, 24 Hours of Spa, Circuit Paul Ricard, Silverstone and Monza.
McMurry’s work with HPD extends beyond the competition on track, having just completed a successful 10 week engineering internship with HPD.
The 2020 IMSA season will be the fourth consecutive season of IMSA competition for MSR and Acura Motorsports. Having transitioned from the Prototype class in 2017, MSR has fostered the progress of the Acura NSX GT3 to earn five wins, five pole positions,12 podium finishes and two championship titles with Acura, Acura Motorsports and HPD.
Meyer Shank Racing continues to finalize plans for the 2020 season for the team’s IMSA and IndyCar Series programs, and will have additional updates in the coming weeks.
