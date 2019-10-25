By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — Following California’s lead, Florida lawmakers are tackling NCAA rules that prohibit college athletes from reaping financial benefits from their prowess in the arena of big-money sports.
With a bounty of marquee college sports programs, Florida could help student athletes flex their muscles as they take on the NCAA, which governs college athletics and has long resisted calls to allow student athletes to profit from their collegiate sports careers.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the effort in Florida a political boost Thursday when he appeared with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and two former star football players from Florida State University.
“When I look for good policy ideas, California is usually not the first place I look. But I think California is on the right track,” said DeSantis, a Republican.
“California did the first step. If Florida then follows suit — it’s not as if Delaware is doing this — these are really big powerhouse states when it comes to college athletics,” DeSantis said, “and I think that’s going to require the NCAA to reevaluate.”
A proposal by state House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee is modeled after one signed into law last month by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that allows college athletes in the Golden State to sign endorsement deals and hire agents without endangering scholarships and their eligibility to participate in NCAA-sanctioned sports.
The NCAA had urged California’s governor to reject the legislation, arguing that “it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics” and would now give California schools unfair recruiting advantage.
