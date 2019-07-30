The Dixie Baseball/Softball World Series in Louisiana has had its up and downs for Team Florida. Avon Park is representing Florida in the AAA baseball Division and Sebring is Team Florida in the Angels Traditional Softball Division.
The Team Florida baseball squad had a busy weekend. Florida faced Georgia Monday and rallied for a 5-4 victory.
“The game against Georgia was a wild one,” Team Florida Coach Mason Cobb said. “We played hard. Georgia hit the ball well and got up on us. We made a couple errors and we scrapped back a little bit at a time. We got to the last inning and I said to the boys ‘if you believe, I believe’ and they battled back to tie the game 4-4. We got three out, came to bat and got a runner home. The game went seven innings but we won 5-4.”
On Sunday Team Florida split. Florida won its first game but lost their second. In the first game Florida played South Carolina and won 6-4.
“The game against South Carolina went well,” said Cobb. “South Carolina is a good team and tough. We had to battle to win. The kids did good and fought to the end. It doesn’t come easy at the World Series. Every team is really good. It is also hard to manufacture runs when there is no bunting or stealing and the opposing kids are as good as you. We had to fight for every run but it was a good game.”
Texas came out strong in Florida’s second game of the day on Sunday. Texas jumped into a 5-0 lead and Florida tried to battle back but fell short with a final score of 8-5.
“We came out and threw the ball around too much against Texas,” said Cobb. “We put ourselves in a hole and we fought and fought to get back but came up short. We gave up runs that we shouldn’t have. They showed heart battling back. They could have easily given up but they didn’t, they fought until the end. We left too many people on base during that game. We should have won that one but I am proud of them.”
Florida played Monday night against Texas-Whitewright and if they win Team Florida will be in the championship game Tuesday. Results were unavailable at press time.
The Team Florida Softball team battled hard all weekend but were unfortunately knocked out of the World Series.
Florida played Alexandria, Louisiana Sunday morning. Louisiana narrowly defeated Florida with a final score of 6-3.
“We just got outplayed by Louisiana,” said Florida Coach Jay Bass.
Florida played Georgia Sunday night but the rain interfered with Florida up 5-4. Georgia and Florida resumed play Monday morning but unfortunately Georgia defeated Florida with a final score of 6-5.
“We came up short against Georgia,” Bass said. “The girls did pretty well throughout the World Series but we were outmatched. It was a lot more talent than we were used to seeing. I am absolutely proud of the girls. The girls were pretty nervous and all the teams we faced were travel ball teams and our girls have never seen anything like that. The pitching was faster and it was a different atmosphere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.