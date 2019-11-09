By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON — Six wins wasn’t going to be good enough for Florida State.
Boston College would take it.
Less than a week after firing coach Willie Taggart because a 4-5 start left them in danger of missing a bowl game for the second straight year, the Seminoles visit Chestnut Hill to play Boston College.
Although FSU has already declared its season a failure, the Eagles (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) still have a chance to qualify for a bowl game and stay alive for an eighth win that’s eluded them in coach Steve Addazio’s six seasons.
“We expect them to come out with a bang,” Boston college running back David Bailey said this week. “When we play them, we always have to earn everything.”
Taggart was 9-12 in less than two seasons and 0-5 against Florida, Clemson and Miami, including the 27-10 loss to the Hurricanes in his final game. Athletic director David Coburn said it would cost Florida State about $18 million to buy out Taggart. He’d like a replacement in place by the end of the regular season.
Reports this week said former Seminoles star Deion Sanders was among those considered for the job. For now, longtime assistant Odell Haggins is in charge of the team (3-4 ACC).
An All-American defensive tackle from the mid-1980s known as “Mr. FSU,” Haggins has been on the staff since 1994, working for Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher and Taggart. He went 2-0 as Florida State’s interim head coach after Fisher left to take the Texas A&M job in 2017.
“We’re moving forward,” said Haggins, adding that he told his team: “That’s what Willie Taggart would want. He wouldn’t want you here sulking and crying.
“He would want you to move forward. We are Florida State. We’re all we’ve got, we’re all we need.”
