By BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State and Syracuse are in similar spots: Both desperately need a victory.
The Seminoles (3-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) face off against the Orange (3-4, 0-3) on Saturday looking to build some kind of momentum for the stretch run. In what has been a disappointing season for both programs, Florida State and Syracuse look to keep their bowl hopes alive on the final week of October.
“This game means a lot because we need a win,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said.
Florida State has dropped its last two games and Taggart has spent the week evaluating quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook, indicating that he has made a decision but not announcing which will start.
Blackman has started six of seven games for FSU, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers is in a similar position.
He is taking a look at quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Clayton Welch. DeVito took a hard hit in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh and said he was able to return to the game, but Babers felt the risk of further injury was a factor and played Clayton Welch. The senior completed just 8 of 20 passes but tossed two interceptions.
“If he’s able to go, we’re going to play him,” Babers said of DeVito.
The Orange still do not have a win over a Power Five program. While some of the results have been within a touchdown, Babers said “we’re not in it to be close.”
“We’re going to do whatever we’ve always done or we will change and do some things that we’ve never done to try to find a way to find that first (ACC) win,” Babers said.
The Seminoles are also looking to jump-start their season. Taggart is 8-11 in his second year at Florida State and likely can’t afford to miss out on a bowl trip for a second season if he expects to return.
“I think we’re all trying to find a way to get back in the win column,” Taggart said of the situation that Florida State and Syracuse are in.
