By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON — D.J. Matthews caught a short pass, faked out three defenders and dove for the pylon to finish a 60-yard touchdown reception with 1:48 left on Saturday, giving Florida State a 38-31 victory over Boston College in the Seminoles’ first game since firing coach Willie Taggart.
Florida State fell behind 14-3 in the first half before scoring 21 straight points, only to watch BC tie it 24-all in the final minutes on Dennis Grosel’s half-yard scramble and dive for the end zone. The Seminoles (5-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) took over at their own 41 with 2:27 left, lost a yard and then James Blackman found Matthews across the middle, about 5 yards away.
The receiver juked past three defenders on his way to the right sideline, then leaped from the 6 and clipped the pylon to make it 31-24. After Grosel threw an interception, Jordan Travis broke free for 66 yards to give Florida State a 14-point lead.
Grosel hit Kobay White for from 20 yards out to make it a one-score game with 14 seconds left. But with Doug Flutie and BC’s 1984 team in attendance, there would be no chance for a last-second miracle.
The Seminoles recovered the onside kick, and two-time interim coach Odell Haggins left Chestnut Hill with his perfect record intact.
The Seminoles host Alabama State next weekend.
