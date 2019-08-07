In the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, Sebring, better known as Team Florida, is holding strong in their respective “O”Zone and AAA tournaments being held in Ruston, La.
The AAA team remains undefeated, while the “O”Zone team has lost one game but is holding on in the loser’s bracket. Both teams are just two wins away from their championship game.
In AAA, Team Florida eased past Georgia Monday night by a final score of 9-4.
“Our game went well,” said Team Florida Coach Brian Simmons. “We scored five runs in the top of the first and it put us off to a great start. Jett DeWitt pitched five complete innings. He threw 65 pitches and did a fantastic job. I think the coaches were more nervous than the boys. We played on the big field with the grandstands and they handled it well. It is an amazing experience for the boys.”
Team Florida has a record of 3-0 and played undefeated Alabama Tuesday night, results unavailable at press time.
“We are undefeated and will be playing Alabama who is the only other undefeated team,” Simmons said. “We are going to let the boys have some fun during the day before the game then we will do what normally do and hopefully it will be a good baseball game.”
Team Florida is focused on playing one game at a time.
“I am extremely proud of these boys,” Simmons said. “We knew we were a good baseball team and we are going to try to remain humble and keep doing what we are doing. We just need to win two more to get to the championship.”
Team Florida in the “O”Zone division has been battling hard every day. Team Florida blanked Ruston on Monday night by a score of 8-0 with Beny Bikar Jr. pitching a no-hitter.
“Our bats finally got going,” said Team Florida Coach J.D. Travers. “They were silent the night before against South Carolina. Beny Bikar had a phenomenal night on the mound. He is really important to this team for sure. He was very excited to get the no-hitter and we were all proud and happy for him.”
Team Florida scored in the first inning with two runs on one hit by Bikar. In the second inning, Team Florida scored two runs on two hits by Chase Vaughn and Dalton Todd.
Florida scored four runs on four hits in the fourth inning as Bikar doubled and Chaz Waltman, KJ Massey and Brody Hall all singled to extend the lead.
That was more than enough support for DeWitt, who handcuffed Georgia to earn the shutout victory.
“I am extremely proud of this team and they have come a long way,” said Travers. “Just getting here is a huge accomplishment. No matter what happens from here on out I am extremely proud of them. If you think about it there are 4,000 All-Star teams at the start. We are 1 of 32 that made it to the World Series and making it to the final six isn’t too bad.”
Florida played Texas on Tuesday night. Results were unavailable at press time.
