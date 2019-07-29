The Dixie World Series is underway where Avon Park (pitching machine) baseball and Sebring (Angels traditional) softball are representing Florida in Louisiana. On day one, Sebring defeated North Carolina and Avon Park clobbered Texas Host and edged Alabama in their second game.
Avon Park, now known as Team Florida, dominated in their first game of the day against Texas Host. Florida built a 12-1 lead for their first win of the series that included two in-the-park homers.
“First game we did pretty good,” said Team Florida Coach Mason Cobb. “We did play six innings and played strong defensively. The boys were hitting hard. A couple kids made in-the-park home runs. They played with a lot of excitement and drive.”
“They held a good team,” said Cobb. “I am proud of the boys. It was a turf field and I don’t know the boys have even seen turf before. It is a completely different atmosphere than normal. Turf gets extremely hot, makes the ball bouncy and the ball comes a lot faster. It was a new experience for the kids so the first couple of innings we struggled with a couple of routine ground balls that we normally would have. They were able to adjust and it speaks volumes on how good the boys can play. Once they settled in they shut them down.”
Team Florida had a short break to get cooled off and were exhausted after the first game. They lost their excitement but managed to gather enough strength to defeat Alabama with a final score of 4-3.
“Our second game was a lot harder,” Cobb said. “Alabama is one of the stronger teams even though they lost both of their games, they are a tough team. Even though they didn’t have the energy they fought and fought and held a good team to a two runs for the majority of the game. It was a defensive game and we did hit the ball hard but Alabama made a lot of great plays. We can’t do anything about that but our guys returned the favor by making great plays. It was a defensive dual and we came out on top. They made things happen when we needed it.”
Sebring, now known as Team Florida, held on for a 4-2 victory over North Carolina in their first game of the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana.
“The game went well,” said Sebring and Team Florida Assistant Coach Chad Wright. “Kaylee Grigsby pitched five complete innings. We scored four runs in the first inning. We got a big timely hit from Paisley Macias that drove in two-runs. We battled and only gave up two runs. We held on for the win. The girls were a little a nervous at the beginning but settled in and made the plays we needed. Grigsby kept North Carolina from scoring with bases loaded on a couple of occasions. They all did a great job.”
The World Series continued Sunday where in baseball Team Florida (Avon Park) played South Carolina and Team Florida (Sebring) Softball faced Louisiana. Scores were unavailable at press time.
